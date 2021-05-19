Tulare County remained in the orange tier after the state released its official data for the county on Tuesday.
Last week Tulare County Health and Human Services Director Tim Lutz said he didn't know if the county would move into the least restrictive tier, the yellow tier, before the state fully opens its economy anyway on June 15. As Lutz predicted, Tulare County didn't move into the yellow tier this week. Lutz has said its possible Tulare County could move into the yellow tier before June 15.
Tulare County's case rate as released by the state dropped slightly on Tuesday to 2.8 per 100,000 over a 7-day period or .0028 percent. For Tulare County to move into the yellow tier it's case rate would have to drop below 2 per 100,000.
Tulare County meets the yellow tier guidelines when it comes to its positive test rates. The state reported on Tuesday Tulare County's overall positive test rate is 1.2 percent and its positive test rate for its most disadvantaged areas is 1.6 percent.
The number of overall cases in Tulare County continues to fluctuate as Lutz stated last week how cases are measured is being “cleaned up.” He said the cause in the fluctuating data is what's determined as a “presumed” case as opposed to a “confirmed” case. Last week it, according to the data, Tulare County had surpassed 50,000 cases.
But now the official number is back under 50,000 and the county health department reported on Tuesday that since March 11, 2020 there have now been 49,908 cases in Tulare County. As far as active cases the health department reported there are now 290 people in Tulare County who have tested positive for COVID-19.
The health department reported on more death on Tuesday, bringing the total number of deaths in Tulare County due to COVID-19 to 841. The county has data on 840 deaths of which 632 were ages 65 and older, 191 were ages 41-64 and 15 were ages 26-40.
There have been two deaths under the age of 26, one a young adult and the other a child who died due to complications with COVID-19. There have been 194 deaths related to nursing homes and 646 deaths not related to nursing homes. Sierra View Medical Center has had 163 deaths due to COVID-19.
The state which has a different method of measuring cases and deaths has Tulare County at 49,107 cases and 836 deaths.
There are also continues to be a fluctuation in Tulare County's R number. Tulare County has again moved from the “likely decreasing” category to the “likely stable” category.
But while Tulare County is “likely stable,” meaning cases are expected to increase at their current rate of increase, that could mean cases would increase at the same, but relatively low level. Tulare County's R number is .9.
That number represents the average number of people who would be infected by one infected person. Lutz has said any number that's below 1 can still be considered “good.”
Since March 11, 2020 there have been 10,108 cases in the Porterville area, 43 cases in foothill-mountain communities, 165 cases in Springville, 728 cases in Terra Bella, 627 cases in Strathmore, 1,838 cases in Lindsay, 8,934 cases in Tulare, 4,257 cases in Dinuba, 329 cases in Richgrove, 82 cases in Alpaugh, 787 cases in Pixley, 369 cases in Tipton, 1,462 cases in Earlimart, 1,177 cases in Farmersville, 1,070 cases in Exeter, 58 cases in Three Rivers, 930 cases in Woodlake, 754 cases in Cutler, 1,483 cases in Orosi, 93 cases in Goshen, 274 cases in Traver, 63 cases in the Reedley area, 23 cases in Orange Cove and 503 cases in Ivanhoe.
In Visalia there have been 5,459 cases in one region, 3,589 cases in another region and 4,331 cases in a third region.
There have been 7,489 cases ages 0-17, 7,751 cases ages 18-25, 14,005 cases ages 26-40, 15,447 cases ages 41-64 and 5,204 cases ages 65 and older.
There have been 28,357 cases who have been Hispanic, 7,100 have been Caucasian, 1,005 have been Asian, 370 have been African American, 336 have been Native American, 1,634 have been multi-race and 11,104 are unknown.
On Monday Sierra View reported it had four COVID-19 patients and four patients suspected of having COVID-19. Sierra View reported five of its 10 ICU beds were in use. Sierra View reported two of its 19 ventilators were in use.
Sierra View reported it still has no employees who have tested positive for COVID-19 as all 174 employees who tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered. Sierra View has had a total of 1,248 positive tests.
With a population of about 477,000 people Tulare County has an overall case rate of 10.5 percent.