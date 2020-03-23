The annual Special Olympics track meet scheduled for April 24 to be held at Tulare Union High School’s Bob Mathias Stadium has been canceled.
The event has been canceled and won’t be rescheduled, said Special Olympics director Leigh Mosconi. About 700 athletes were expected to compete in the event. Mosconi said there are a lot of Special Olympic athletes scheduled to compete with health problems and it just wasn’t worth it to hold the event.
All Tulare County Special Olympics practices and competitions have been canceld through March 31, including a basketball tournament on March 29 in Fresno where 10 Tulare County teams were going to compete. That event won’t be rescheduled as well.
The track meet was scheduled to be held at Bob Mathias Stadium but all events at that facility have been canceled through early Mar, leading to the cancellation of the track meet.
Mosconi also said postponing the event to May could be a health risk to athletes because of warmer weather.
It’s the first time in at least 40 years the Special Olympics have had to cancel events due to a public health crisis.
The Central Valley Special Olympics swim meet scheduled for April 25 has yet to be canceled. Tulare County Special Olympic swimmers practice at Exeter High School but that school’s pool is closed through at least April 14. Special Olympics Northern California will ultimately make the call on if the swim meet is canceled.