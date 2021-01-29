A Tulare County Sheriff's Deputy has died due to COVID-19 complications, the Tulare County Sheriff's Department announced late Wednesday.
Deputy Frank Holguin, 56, died on Wednesday. “Sheriff (Mike) Boudreaux is deeply saddened to announce the passing of Tulare County Sheriff's Office Deputy Frank Holguin,” the department stated.
Holguin's career with the Tulare County Sheriff's Office began more than 20 years ago, when he was hired in 2000 as a Deputy and assigned to the Bob Wiley Detention Facility.
Holguin also worked at the Adult Pre-Trial Facility, the Men's Correctional Facilities in Orosi, Tulare and Pixley and in the Courts and Family Support Security.
Holguin is survived by his wife of nearly 33 years, Barbara; his daughter, Serrana; his son, Frank IV; and his granddaughter, Rose.
“All of us at the Sheriff's Office are heartbroken over the loss of Deputy Holguin. We ask that you join us in sending your thoughts and prayers to his family and all of those who loved him,” the department stated.