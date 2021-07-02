More cases of the COVID-19 Delta variant have been detected in Tulare County and confirmed by Tulare County Public Health. These cases were identified through genomic sequencing conducted by the Tulare County Public Health Laboratory.
The Delta variant which originated in India is significantly increasing throughout California and evidence shows the Delta variant is more than 50 percent more transmissible.
The Delta variant now accounts for more than 35 percent of the COVID samples sequenced across California, compared to only 5 percent of sequenced samples during the prior month. Additional information about tracking variants in California is provided by the California Department of Public Health and can be found online at: https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/COVID-19/COVID-Variants.aspx. Information on the distribution of variants across the U.S. can be found at: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/cases-updates/variant-surveillance/variant-info.html.
With the Delta variant being more contagious, it's important for individuals who aren't fully vaccinated to wear a mask when indoors in public buildings or businesses, and when in outdoor crowds. Residents who are fully vaccinated and consider themselves at high risk for illness from COVID-19 should take precautions and consider wearing a mask when in public settings.
This would include individuals with immunosuppressing conditions that may impact the efficacy of vaccine response, such as a history of organ transplant, dialysis, or treatment with chemotherapy or other immunosuppressive medications. Individuals experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should contact their health care provider to be tested and speak with representatives from Tulare County Public Health when contacted to help slow the spread of the infectious COVID-19 variants.
“It is imperative for everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible to decrease the spread of this highly infectious Delta variant and stall any potential for other COVID variants to mutate and develop,” said Tulare County Public Health Officer Dr. Karen Haught. “We know the Delta variant is increasingly prevalent in other parts of California, and traveling outside the county may pose an increased risk of exposure. The use of face coverings is especially important to prevent infection.”
Initial studies suggest the three COVID-19 vaccines available in the United States provide strong protection against emerging variants. Officials strongly urge residents to be vaccinated for COVID-19 as soon as possible. Visit the Tulare County COVID-19 Vaccine webpage at: https://covid19.tularecounty.ca.gov/covid-19-vaccine/ for vaccination locations, including a full listing of health care providers and local pharmacies offering COVID-19 vaccinations.
During the Independence Day holiday weekend, it remains extremely important all residents continue to maintain safety precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, with the prevalence of the Delta variant having increased. Vaccinations are proven to be effective, the county stated.
However, for those ineligible for vaccination because of age under 12 or other reasons, the practice of social distancing and use of face coverings are also effective measures in slowing the spread.