Tulare County has reported its first death due to coronavirus.
Tulare County Health and Human Services said the patient who died was the third positive case of COVID-19 reported in the county. The case was reported on March 16 and the patient had been hospitalized for several weeks.
There have now been 35 positive cases of coronavirus reported in Tulare County as of Sunday. 16 were travelers, eight were person-to-person contact and 11 are still under investigation.
One was aged 0-17, five were aged 18-25, 12 were aged 26-40, five were aged 41-64 and 12 were aged 65 and older.
One case in Tulare County has recovered. That patient was the first case reported in the county by Sierra View Medical Center and Sierra View reported that patient has fully recovered.
Sierra View has reported two cases of the coronavirus, the second being its first inpatient case. As of Thursday, Sierra View reported that patient was in critical condition.
There are 113 people in Tulare County who are under self-quarantine and being monitored by county health officials.
SPRINGVILLE BLOOD DRIVE
The Springville Community Blood Drive is Wednesday, April 1 from 3 to 5:30 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Building. The Central California Blood Center is committed to creating safe mobile drives for donors and have implemented the following practices to ensure the wellbeing of all participants:
All surfaces and equipment will be sanitized after use by donors (draw chairs, tablets, pens, computers, etc.).
Additional staff will help with social distancing and registration in the lobby. Limits on the number of donors in the building at one time will ensure proper social distancing.
Those who wish to make an appointment and lessen the wait time can go to: https://signup.com/go/SsAhrFV
Call Phyllis Taylor at 359-1135 for additional information.
PORTERVILLE ANIMAL SHELTER
Porterville Animal Shelter has modified its operations due to the coronavirus. The shelter has stated COVID-19 can’t be transmitted between dogs and cats.
The shelter’s officers are also focusing only on emergency calls at this time.
Access to the shelter is now being done by appointment only. For information, call (559) 562-5947.
Those who have a lost a pet can visit adoptapet.com or the PVAC Shelter Facebook page or call the 562-5947.
Those who are looking to adopt a pet can also visit adoptapet.com and call 562-5947 to arrange a meet and greet.
The shelter isn’t accepted non-essential animals at this time. Those who found a lost pet can file a Found Animal Report at animalservices@ci.porterville.ca.us or at the PVAC Shelter Facebook page on messenger.
Best Friend Animal Society is another source for those who find a lost pet at resources.bestfriends.org/article/found-stray-dog-or-cat-what-do. If an animal is injured or sick, call 562-5947 for guidance.
Feral cats or kittens are also not being taken at this time unless they’re sick or injured.
Those who need to license a pet can go to the City of Porterville website, www.ci.porterville.ca.us and download the license application. License applications must be mailed to 350 N. D, Porterville 93257. Application aren’t being taken at the Porterville Police Department.
The Porterville Animal Shelter is located at 23611 Road 196, Lindsay. The animal shelter is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and closed Sunday and Monday.
DENNY’S SELLING GROCERIES
The two Porterville Denny’s locations on Henderson and off of Highway 190 are now selling groceries. The groceries being solid include dairy products, ready-to-cook, deli and raw meat, breads, produce, frozen vegetables and fruit, ready to reheat pot roast, 1/2-pound sliced prime rib, dry goods and paper goods.
One pack of napkins are being solid for $7.50 and three rolls of toilet paper are being sold for $2. Denny’s is also selling a dozen eggs for $3.50.
Groceries are being sold from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day. Customers can purchase groceries by calling the Henderson location at 791-9170 or the location off of Highway 190 at 781-0608 to come by to pick up the groceries and drive-thru is also available.