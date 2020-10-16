The Tulare County Sheriff's Office released its most recent Top 10 Most Wanted List on Wednesday.
The Top 10 Most Wanted are:
Royan Isquierdo, 28: Isquierdo is wanted on a felony warrant for assault with a deadly weapon. He's from the Exeter area.
Luis Aceves Salcedo, 37: Salcedo is out of the Ivanhoe area and is wanted on a felony warrant for attempted homicide. He also has two additional felony warrants for assault with a deadly weapon and weapons violation.
Gerardo Lopez, 38: Lopez is a suspect in a homicide that occurred on May 30, 2018 in Tulare. He's believed to be driving a 2005 white Chevrolet van with the license plate 8Y31851. He's from the Tulare area.
Carlos Garcia, 32: Garcia is wanted for a felony warrant regarding lewd acts with a child. He's from the Cutler-Orosi area.
Roman A. Lopez, 30: Lopez, AKA, Shorty, is from the Ivanhoe area. He's wanted on Felony warrants for attempted homicide, robbery and weapons violations.
Josh Moses Guerrero, 31: Guerrero of Plainview is wanted for attempted homicide. He's also known to frequent the Porterville area.
Jose Valencia, 24: Valencia has an outstanding felony warrant for assault with a deadly weapon, domestic violence and violation of probation. He's from the Plainview area.
Miguel Angel Rodriguez, 25: Rodriguez has an active warrant for armed robbery and should be considered armed and dangerous.
Martin Saldana, 25: Saldana has been indentified as the suspect in the shooting death of 21-year-old Richard Zepeda from the Woodlake area in 2013.
Anthony Avila, 22: Avila is from the Terra Bella/ Porterville area and is wanted for Possessing & carrying a concealed weapon in public.
The Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating the listed subjects, any information regarding their whereabouts or information about them. All suspects should be considered armed and dangerous.
For complete anonymity please use TipNow. Email tcso@tipnow.com or call (559) 725-4194.