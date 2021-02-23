As more vaccine supply is delivered to Tulare County, area healthcare providers, pharmacy partners, and state-sponsored OptumServe locations are joining Tulare County Public Health in getting eligible residents throughout Tulare County vaccinated for COVID-19, the health department stated on Tuesday.
Healthcare workers, residents age 65 and older, frontline workers in Education and Childcare, Food and Agriculture, and Public Safety are currently eligible to receive vaccines.
“We welcome the much-needed assistance from our area healthcare providers, and community health partners in getting our community vaccinated for COVID-19,” shared Dr. Karen Haught, Tulare County Public Health Officer. “It’s our mission to provide the COVID vaccine to those currently eligible who wish to receive it. This vaccine is our best line of defense against the COVID-19 virus, as we look to build immunity in our community and ultimately bring this horrible pandemic to an end.”
But health officials stress vaccine supplies remain “very limited.” County officials, though, have announced a variety of partners joining the effort to ramp up COVID vaccinations in Tulare County. Numerous healthcare providers now receiving direct allocations of vaccine, local pharmacy locations through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Partnership, and the State is now providing vaccinations at some COVID testing sites in the County powered by OptumServe. Residents can visit the Tulare County COVID website at: https://covid19.tularecounty.ca.gov/covid-19-vaccine/for the latest information on how to obtain an appointment.
In addition to the public vaccination clinics being organized by Tulare County Public Health, the following now can administer COVID vaccinations to Tulare County residents:
TULARE COUNTY RURAL HEALTH CARE PROVIDERS
Tulare County Public Health has partnered with local healthcare providers in providing the COVID vaccine to their patients and community members who meet current eligibility criteria. These healthcare providers are now offering their services in vaccinating Tulare County. For a complete list of local healthcare providers currently offering COVID vaccinations visit https://covid19.tularecounty.ca.gov/covid-19-vaccine/make-a-vaccination-appointment/
FEDERAL RETAIL PHARMACY PARTNERSHIP
Vaccines are now available at four local pharmacies through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program for Tulare County healthcare workers and residents age 65 and older. The following are offering vaccines:
Porterville CVS, 53 E. Olive Ave.. Make an appointment at https://www.cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine; Tulare CVS, 109 South West St. Make an appointment at https://www.cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine; Lindsay Rite Aid, 262 North Highway 65. Make an appointment at https://www.riteaid.com/pharmacy/covid-qualifier; Visalia Rite Aid, 5212 W. Walnut Ave. Make an Appointment at: https://www.riteaid.com/pharmacy/covid-qualifier
OPTUMSERVE LOCATIONS
OptumServe COVID Testing Locations are now offering vaccinations. Residents who meet eligibility criteria can now get vaccinated at these locations. Those interested in scheduling an appointment to get their COVID vaccine at an OptumServe location can register for the vaccine on the statewide COVID Vaccination platform, My Turn at: https://myturn.ca.gov/. Those without internet access can call 1-833-422-4255 to make an appointment.
At the Tulare County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, Tulare County Health and Human Services Director Tim Lutz said the Porterville site won't be able to begin offering vaccinations until next week.
The following OptumServe locations are offering COVID Vaccinations: Dinuba Veterans Memorial Building, 249 S. Alta Ave.; Earlimart Veterans Memorial Building, 712 E. Washington St.; Porterville Veterans Memorial Building, 1900 W. Olive Ave.; Woodlake Community Center, 145 N. Magnolia St.
“It is extremely important that residents who are vaccinated for COVID-19 continue to maintain safety precautions to prevent the spread of the disease, including masking and social distancing, until vaccinations are widely available,” the health department stated. The health department stated residents should also continue to avoid large social gatherings.
For more information about COVID-19, visit www.tchhsa.org/ncov and www.covid19.tularecounty.ca.gov