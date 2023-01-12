The Tulare County Elections Division posted final results from its entire recount process on Thursday, showing a net gain of two votes for Republican David Shepard in the District 16 Senate race.
Tulare County's election division posted Shepard, a Porterville farmer, received 23,062 votes while Democrat Melissa Hurtado received 20,324 votes. Those were also the results the Tulare County Elections Division posted on Tuesday night, January 3.
After the November 8 election before the recount, Tulare County's election division posted that Shepard had received 23,057 votes while Hurtado received 20,321 votes. So that would mean the entire recount process led to a net gain of two votes for Shepard. The Shepard campaign had stated it believed it at one point had a net gain of three votes.
So as it stands now, two of the four counties in District 16 have completed their recount process. The recount process was completed in Fresno County and Shepard realized a net gain of three votes as a result of that recount.
Kings County has concluded its recount, but the Shepard campaign is still requesting the review of 150 mail-in ballots which were originally determined to have invalid signatures. Shepard and supporters of Shepard were at a special meeting held by the Kings County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday calling for the board to direct the Kings County Elections Division to do another review of the 150 ballots. The Kings County Board didn't announce any action on the issue after meeting in closed session on Tuesday.
Shepard also realized a net gain of two votes as a result of the Kings County recount. Overall that would mean Shepard has gained seven votes in the recount process so far.
After all of the votes were tallied before the recount process began, Hurtado led Shepard by 22 votes, so that would mean Shepard now trails Hurtado by 15 votes as a result of the recount process so far.
Another recount is also ongoing in Kern County. Shepard originally asked for a recount in all four counties on December 13, which included a review of 70 precincts in Kern County that were more favorable to him.
As a result of that recount the Kern County Elections Division announced on December 28 there was no change in the election results. But then Hurtado asked for a review of a 150 precincts in the county that were more favorable to her.
That recount is now being done and the Kern County Elections Division stated it could be done as soon as today or as late as Tuesday.
Hurtado has been sworn into office and is serving as the District 16 State Senator. She previously represented Porterville in District 14. After redistricting she chose to run in District 16 which also includes Porterville.