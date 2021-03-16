Tulare County was officially promoted to the red tier by the state on Tuesday morning. The reopening guidelines under the red tier will officially take effect on Wednesday.
Tulare County has been in the most restrictive tier, the purple tier, for some time now. But it was officially declared the county met the red tier standards on Tuesday.
In the red tier, restaurants are allowed to open indoors at 25 percent capacity. While many restaurants have already been offering indoor dining, they will now be able to do so at 25 percent capacity while being within state guidelines.
Movie theaters can also open at 25 percent capacity while gyms can open at 10 percent capacity. The standard doesn't change for churches as they're still allowed to hold indoor services at 25 percent capacity. Singing and chanting in churches is allowed as long as masks are worn but choirs are discouraged.