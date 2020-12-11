Tulare County Library introduced its new bookmobile during the December 8 meeting of the Tulare County Board of Supervisors. After a brief presentation, the Board joined staff outside for a ribbon cutting. The new vehicle expands Library and Literacy to all of Tulare County.
The event featured a short tour by library staff showing the many things this new service provides. The program plans to include science, technology, engineering, art, and math (STEAM) and makerspace tools including sewing machines, computers, and many traditional library and literacy services.
The event also introduced staff's new engagement effort titled “Pop Up Tulare County.” Pop Up Tulare County’s goal is to reach more of the community, especially in rural areas. The library is already working with the communities of Badger and Traver for bookmobile stops.
To help in this effort, please contact staff at questions@tularecountylibrary.org if you're interested in receiving more information about being a stop or want to request an outreach event, so staff can contact you before they roll out officially in 2021. Sites considered must be in Tulare County with adequate parking and space for the bookmobile to maneuver. As the bookmobile is mainly for transportation of the library's many offerings, space inside a building or an area to set up outside is needed. In addition, the site must be publicly accessible and with public restrooms.
Tulare County Library serves all citizens of Tulare County with locations in 17 communities, four book machines, and a literacy center. Call 559-713-2700 or visit the libraries for pick up or lobby services or virtually on the website at www.tularecountylibrary.org. Check out what’s happening at Tulare County Library at www.facebook.com/tularecountylibrary, or on your branch’s Facebook page, Instagram @tularecountylib, and Twitter @TulareCountyLib.