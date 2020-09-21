When it comes to dairy production in the nation, Tulare County is second to none.
Tulare County was the nation's top dairy producer in the nation in 2019, with a gross value of $1.61 billion.
That information is provided as part of Tulare County's annual agricultural report, which will be presented to the Tulare County Board of Supervisors at their meeting on Tuesday. The meeting begins at 9 a.m.
The overall gross production value reported in the 2019 Tulare County Crop and Livestock Report was more than $7.5 billion. That's a 4 percent increase over 2018's value of more than $7.2 billion.
Those figures represent gross returns to producers and aren't net profits.
The gross value of milk in Tulare County actually declined by 4.3 percent in 2019 as that value was closer to $1.7 billion in 2018. And total milk production in Tulare County decreased by 11 percent.
But milk still represented 21.5 percent of Tulare County's total agricultural value in 2019 and Tulare County still remained No.1 in the nation in milk production gross value.
Fruit and nut producers made up for declines in milk, nursery products, field crops and in livestock and poultry to account for an overall increase in gross value in Tulare County agriculture for 2019.
Tulare County's fruit and nut products were valued at more than $4.5 billion in 2019, an 11 percent increase. Increases in almonds, pistachios and tangerines were a large part of that increase.
Livestock and poultry's gross value of more than $665 million in 2019 was a 4.2 percent decrease from 2019. The decrease was mostly due to a lower per unit value for cattle.
Field crop production went down by 5 percent from 2018 to just below $500 million. Less acreage for several field crops was the main cause of the decrease.
Nursery products decreased by 25 percent from 2018 with a value of almost $73 million.
Vegetable crops, though, had an increase in value of more than 15 percent to almost $20 million. An increase in broccoli and cucumbers led to the increase.
“Tulare County’s agricultural strength is based on the diversity of the crops produced,” stated Tulare County Agricultural Commissioner/Sealer Tom Tucker.
In 2019, Tulare County had 120 different commodities, with 44 having a gross value of more than $1 million.
“Although individual commodities mayexperience difficulties from year to year, Tulare County continues to produce high-quality crops that provide food and fiber to more than 96 countries throughout the world,” Tucker said.
Behind milk as the No. 2 agricultural product in 2019 was oranges at $919,400,000. Oranges moved up to the No. 2 spot, replaced grapes, which fell to No. 3 at $802,551,000. The rest of the top 10 agricultural products in Tulare County in 2019 were:
Cattle and Calves, $595,222,000; Tangerines $550,620,000; Almonds, $425,600,000; Pistachios, $327 million; Peaches, $269,813,000; Lemons, $191,360,000; Corn, $166,586,000.