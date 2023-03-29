Tulare County, in partnership with CalOES and FEMA, has established a debris removal program for residents impacted by the recent March flooding events.
Residents are encouraged to place any debris related to the recent flooding events curbside at the edge of the road in front of their homes in an area that won't impede traffic or cause a road hazard. Debris Removal Guidelines include:
• Place debris away from trees, poles, fire hydrants, meters, or other structures
• Don't touch, cut, remove, or place debris on downed powerlines
• Separate debris into the following categories: Large appliances (stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, washer/dryer); Electronics (television, computer, stereo); Vegetative debris (tree branches, leaves, logs, plants); Construction debris (drywall, lumber, carpet, furniture, plumbing); and Hazardous waste (oil, paint, pesticide, batteries, cleaning supplies).
Anyone with questions on the placement of debris, call the Flood Hotline, (559) 802-9791.