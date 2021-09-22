VISALIA, CA – The Tulare County Sheriff has issued an evacuation warning for the communities of Camp Nelson, Pierpoint, Coy Flat, Mountain Aire, Cedar Slope, Alpine Village, Rogers Camp, and Sequoia Crest due to the Windy Fire.
An evacuation order means an immediate threat to life, safety, and property and all residents and visitors must leave now before the fire reaches the community.
If you are immediate assistance with evacuation, please call 9-1-1.
If you are able, please evacuate your domestic animals with you. If you are unable to do so, and under an evacuation order, please call Tulare County Animal Shelter Manager Cassandra Heffington at (559) 679-6222.
A roadblock will be in effect at HWY 190 at Wishon Campground.
The temporary evacuation point, where you may find information and assistance, is at Porterville College, 100 E. College Ave. Individuals with RVs/Trailers may find information about where they can park at the College, or you may go to the International Agri-Center 4500 W. Laspina in Tulare, Gate D, where you may dry camp.
All prior evacuation orders and warnings remain in effect.
Please refer to https://tularecounty.ca.gov/emergencies/ for the Windy Fire Evacuation Warning Area Map. Call 2-1-1 for more information. Log on tohttps://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7841/ for incident information.