The recall of Governor Gavin Newsom is now virtually certain. And it's not surprising voters in Tulare County are among those who are the most enthusiastic about a recall election for the Governor.
The Recall Newsom campaign is well on its way to meeting the requirement of having 1.5 million verified signatures in support of the recall. The campaign announced on Thursday it has collected 1.85 signatures.
The deadline to submit all signatures on the petition to recall Newsom is March 17. The state has until April 29 to verify the signatures.
The signatures need to be verified as from registered voters. As of February 5 the state had verified 800,000 signatures.
It's no surprise the highest percentage of registered voters to support Newsom's recall comes from Central California. Kings County has the highest percentage of registered voters who have signed onto Newsom's recall effort as 12 percent of registered voters in the county have signed the petition to recall Newsom.
And Tulare County isn't far behind. The county is among other rural and Valley counties who have had percentage in the state of their registered voters sign to recall Newsom. Siskiyou, Lassen, Placer, Calaveras, Madera and Tulare Counties have all had about 10 to 11 percent of their voters sign the petition.
In the latest update, 9.91 percent of registered voters in Tulare County have signed the petition. In the latest update, 1,784 signatures from Tulare County have been verified while 4,495 have been disqualified.
In the San Joaquin Valley, the lowest percentage of voters signing the petition comes from its two most populous counties, Kern and Fresno. There have been 6.62 percent of voters sign the petition in Fresno County while 4.48 percent have signed in Kern County.
As far as when a recall election would be held, it will likely be held sometime around Thanksgiving. Two Republicans have announced they will run against Newsom, former San Diego Major Kevin Faulconer and John Cox.