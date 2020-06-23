As the Independence Day holiday is fast approaching on July 4, the Tulare County Fire Department has issued guidelines on the use of fireworks.
Tulare County Ordinance allows for the sale and discharge of Safe and Sane fireworks. TCFD stated there’s no tolerance for illegal fireworks in Tulare Conty and those caught using or selling any type of fireworks outside of the approved dates can be cited and/or fined $1000.
Safe and sane fireworks are allowed to be used between June 28 and July 4. No fireworks can be used outside of these dates.
Illegal fireworks including but not lmited to those that leave the ground or explode such as bottle rockets, mortans, aerial shells, M-80 and firecrackers aren’t allowed. No fireworks can be used in areas such as mountainous areas in Tulare County.
TCFD offers the following tips when using fireworks:
Keep a cell phone and call 911 immediately in case of an emergency.
Never allow children to play or shoot off fireworks. Children should always be supervised when arround fireworks.
Don’t use alcohol or drugs while using fireworks. Never place any part of your body directly over fireworks when lighting the fuse.
Back away to a safe distance immediately after lighting fireworks and make sure everyone around is at a safe distance from fireworks.
Keep a bucket of water or a garden hose available in case of a fire. Ensure fireworks are used in area that’s clear of grass and debris. Wait until fireworks have completely cooled before disposing them.
When it comes to enforcement, 911 operators receive numerous calls this time of year when it comes to the use of illegal fireworks. Operators receive a high volume of calls on July 4, so those who call need to be patient as there may be a delay when it comes to someone responding to the area.
There will be fire investigators out on July 4 citing those who are using illegal fireworks.
Those in Porterville should call 782-7400 to report the use of illegal fireworks.