With the Porterville Fair holding its Save Our Sale and Bid For the The Kid, the Tulare County Farm Bureau has helped out with the effort.
With the cancellation of this year's Porterville Fair, the Porterville Fair Board is still holding a livestock sale for youth exhibitors through its Save Our Sale event. TCFB has donated $5,000 to help augment prices for youth exhibitors this year.
THE TCFB Board of Directors approved the $5,000 donation at its April meeting. The funds will come from the board, district funds and the bureau's Young Farmers and Ranchers Committee.
The funds donated by TCFB will be used by the Porterville Fair Livestock Committee at its discretion to help youth exhibitors who are most at risk of taking larger losses due to how this year's sale process has been impacted.
Those would would like to buy an animal during this year's Save Our Sale event, provide an add-on or simply make a donation can do so by calling the Porterville Fair at 559-781-6582. More information is also available at portervillefair.com