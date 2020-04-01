TULARE — The Tulare County Fair Board has announced Dena Rizzardo has been chosen as the Tulare County Fairground’s new Chief Executive Officer.
Rizzardo began her relationship with the fair industry 30 years ago as a junior livestock exhibitor. She has also worked 20 years in the banking industry.
She has worked with several California fairs, including the Siskiyou Golden Fair, where she is from. She has served on that fair’s board for the last 10 years.
Rizzardo has been involved with the Tulare County Fair for many years with the livestock and junior livestock auctions. She has worked with vendors, concessionaires, carnival workers, volunteers, community partners and patrons at the Tulare County Fair.
“I believe that county fairs are the showcase of their communities and they serve a critical role in agriculture education, economic development, emergency response and promotion of the county’s heritage,” Rizzardo said in a released statement. “I have come to know and love the fair community of Tulare County.”
Gary Castro, president of the Tulare County Fair Board of Directors, noted that the choice of the new CEO was made easier due to Rizzardo’s extensive experience both in finance and fairs.
“A fair CEO has to bring an unusually wide range of skill sets,” Castro said. “The Board is so pleased to find someone who meets these requirements and more. She has been involved in fairs from her years as a junior livestock exhibitor to her years as an adult serving on a fair Board of Directors. We are pleased that Dena has accepted our offer.”
Rizzardo noted that California’s fairgrounds are once again stepping up to serve their communities and the state in doing what is necessary to combat COVID-19.
“I am ready to lead the Tulare County Fairgrounds in this important endeavor,” she said. “And to put my vast experience to work in keeping the Fair moving forward.”
Rizzardo’s first day at the Tulare County Fairgrounds will be April 6. The 2020 fair will be held from Wednesday, Sept. 16, through Sunday, Sept. 20. For information, contact the fair at 686-4707.