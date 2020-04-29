TULARE – The Tulare County Fair has released information regarding requirements for junior livestock independent exhibitors at the 2020 Fair.
The program requirements are detailed in the Independent Handbook now available at www.tcfair.org /competitions_contests.php.
An independent exhibitor is an exhibitor who’s not eligible to compete in a certain category as a member of a 4-H, Grange or FFA. This could include an exhibitor who’s not a member of a club or is a member of 4-H but there’s no project leader for the exhibitor’s chosen project species, for example.
Requirements include an “on ground” supervisor; project registration completion; two photos of the animal; appropriate proof of ownership/bill of sale; and quality assurance training verification, among others.
The deadline for beef and dairy cattle is Tuesday, May 19; sheep, goats and swine are due by Saturday, July 18; rabbits and poultry are due by Monday, Aug. 17. The document online at www.tcfair.org/competitions_contests.php provides details of additional rules and regulations. For assistance or additional information, contact the Tulare County Fair office at 686-4707.
The Tulare County Fair is scheduled for Sept. 16-20.
“We are moving forward and trusting that we will launch a great fair for the community,” noted the new CEO, Dena Rizzardo. “Students who raise and show their animals work very hard and learn valuable lessons of responsibility and confidence.”
For information on the 2020 Tulare County Fair, call the Fair office at 686-4707.