Tulare County is expanding its COVID vaccine eligibility requirements to anyone ages 50 and over, regardless of health conditions, effective immediately.
Tulare County residents and workers 50 and older and those ages 16 and above eligible with underlying high-risk health conditions and disabilities that increases their risk of severe COVID-19 can now make an appointment to be vaccinated.
There are five primary ways for those eligible to find an appointment to get vaccinated:
1. Tulare County Mass Vaccination Clinic in Tulare: Anyone who meets the eligibility requirements to receive the COVID Vaccine can visit the Tulare County COVID Vaccine webpage at https://covid19.tularecounty.ca.gov/covid-19-vaccine/ to make an appointment at the mass vaccination clinic at Tulare's International Agri-Center. The Tulare COVID Call Center is also available to assist those without internet access and non-English–speaking residents in obtaining a vaccination by calling (559) 685-2260. Visit https://covid19.tularecounty.ca.gov/covid-19-vaccine/ for more vaccination locations, including a full listing of health care providers and local pharmacies offering COVID vaccinations.
2. Health Care Providers or Doctors: Individuals with underlying health conditions or disabilities are strongly recommended to seek vaccinations with a primary health care provider or health clinic. Check first with health care providers to see if they have vaccines and available appointments. Health care providers who have vaccines may also begin reaching out to patients with a significant, high-risk medical conditions or disabilities known to the provider to schedule a vaccine appointment.
3. Pharmacies: Check local pharmacies to see if they have vaccines and available appointments.
4. Community Pop-Up Clinics: Community pop-up clinics will roll out and will be targeted for equity to those living in communities with the lowest Healthy Place Index scores. Community partners will outreach to people eligible for the pop-up clinics.
5. MyTurn: Those eligible can schedule an appointment through California’s MyTurn in two ways:
On-line at www.myturn.ca.gov. The MyTurn website is accessible to people with disabilities and in eight languages: English, Spanish, Tagalog, Vietnamese, Mandarin, Cantonese, Korean, and Japanese.
Call the COVID-19 Hotline at 1-833-422-4255 or 1-833-4CA-4ALL. The Hotline is accessible to people with disabilities and offers services in English and Spanish, with connections to interpretive services in more than 250 languages.
“We urge all our newly eligible residents and workforce to not delay and get vaccinated as soon as possible,” shared Dr. Karen Haught, Tulare County Public Health Officer. “This vaccine is our best line of defense against the COVID-19 virus, as we look to build immunity in our community, allowing us to safely lift restrictions on businesses and ultimately bring this horrible pandemic to an end.”
To protect confidentiality, those will high risk medical conditions or disabilities will only be asked to sign a self-attestation that they're eligible.