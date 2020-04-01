Tulare County’s unemployment rate was holding its own before the coronavirus crisis hit the area.
The Economic Development Department reported the county’s unemployment rate in February was 11.5 percent. That was up from 11 percent in January but unchanged from February, 2019 when the unemployment rate was also 11.5 percent.
This time of year is when the unemployment rate is the highest in the area due to seasonal employment with a slowdown in Agriculture. But seasonal/agricluture jobs normally begin picking back up in March, when the unemployment rate would begin to dip down below 10 percent in the county and stay there for the remainder of the year. But during the week of March 21, 187,000 people in California filed unemployment claims.
There were 23,600 people unemployed in Tulare County in February. The unemployment rate in Porterville was 14.6 percent, with 3,700 people unemployed.
Other local unemployment rates for February were: East Porterville, 25.9 percent; Terra Bella, 27.8 percent; Strathmore, 22.4 percent; Lindsay, 15.9 percent; Visalia, 4.8 percent; Tulare, 6.2 percent.
While the unemployment rate was unchanged, there were 1,000 more people employed in Tulare County in February, 2020 as opposed to February, 2019.
Fresno County’s economy was strong in February with an unemployment rate of 8.5 percent, down from 8.9 percent in February, 2019. About 10,000 more people were employed in Fresno County in February, 2020 as opposed to February, 2019
While the coronavirus crisis began taking effect on job numbers in mid-March, it’s not likely the first snapshot on how the coronavirus has affected employment will be seen until the job numbers for April are reported.
A Sacramento Bee analysis of a recent Economic Policy Institute study indicates the five-county region of Fresno, Kings, Madera, Merced and Tulare counties could lose as many as 55,000 private-sector jobs. That would be an 11 to 12 percent job loss as compared to pre-coronavirus levels in 2019.
Those who work in tourism/related jobs and those who work in retail make up about 28 percent of employees in Fresno, Madera, Merced, Kings and Tulare Counties. And there’s also bars, nightclubs and restaurants who have been hit hard by the coronavirus crisis.