Tulare County should be able to move into the red tier within the coming days and no later than Wednesday.
Tulare County has been locked into the most restrictive tier, the purple tier, for some time now. But it's on the verge of meeting the standard to move into the next least restrictive tier, the red tier.
As of Tuesday, California was on the verge of meeting the threshold of giving 2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to its most disadvantaged areas. That would loosen the guidelines for Tulare County to move into the red tier.
As of Tuesday, California had administered 1.9 million doses to its most disadvantaged areas. So when California officially announces the standards for what tier a county is in, Tulare County should meet the standards to move into the red tier.
Those standards include California meeting the threshold of giving 2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to its most disadvantaged areas. Tulare County also meets the standards when it comes to its case and positive test rates.
There are reports California expects to report meeting the 2 million threshold no later than Friday and counties would then be allowed to move into the red tier as soon as Sunday. As of Thursday morning, Tulare County Health and Human Services stated Tulare County's status would be determined when the state officially releases all of its standards for the county on Tuesday. In that case Tulare County would be able to move into the red tier on Wednesday.
Tulare County's official case rate as announced Tuesday was 9.5 cases per 100,000 residents over a 7-day period or .0095 percent. And the county's unofficial, preliminary case rate continues to head in the right direction as it has fallen to 8 per 100,000.
The red tier standard is 7 per 100,000, but will also be a less restrictive 10 per 100,000 when the state officially reaches 2 million doses given to its most disadvantaged areas. As of Tuesday, Tulare County's overall positive test rate was 4.3 percent and its overall positive test rate for its disadvantaged areas is 5.7 percent. Both are well below the 8 percent threshold to move into the red tier.
Once in the red tier, restaurants in Tulare County can open indoors at 25 percent capacity. Many restaurants have already opened indoors, but once the county is in the red tier, they can open indoors at 25 percent capacity while staying within state guidelines.
The standard won't change for churches, which can continue to hold indoor services at 25 percent capacity. The guidelines basically allow singing and chanting — as long as masks are worn — but essentially don't allow choirs.
Gyms can open at 10 percent capacity as well in the red tier. And the Visalia Rawhide should be able to have a Rawhide ballpark that's at least at 20 percent capacity on opening day on May 4.
And it looks like Tulare County is well on its way to meeting the standards for the next least restrictive tier, the orange tier, which would allow business sectors in the county to increase the capacity in which their allowed to open. Tulare County already meets the orange tier standard with a 4.3 percent overall positive test rate and is close to the orange tier standard of 5.3 percent for its positive test rate for its most disadvantaged areas.
Once 4 million doses of the vaccine is given to the most disadvantaged areas in the state, the case rate threshold for Tulare County to move into the orange tier will be 6 per 100,000.
The policy to give more doses to the most disadvantaged areas is determined by the California Healthy Places Index which uses 25 factors to determine an area's quality of life. The most disadvantaged areas are considered to be those that rank in the bottom 25 percent.
More than half of Tulare County's census tracts — 48 of 78 — rank in the bottom 25 percent and qualify for additional doses of vaccines. There are 270,000 of the 477,000 residents in Tulare County who live in areas that rank in the bottom 25 percent.
The 93257 zip code that covers areas such as Porterville, East Porterville and Woodville has a 15.1 percent ranking. The 93247 zip code of Lindsay has a 18.9 percent ranking and the 93267 zip code of Strathmore has a 13.2 percent ranking. Springville has a ranking of 47.6 percent.
PUSD 7-12 REOPENING PLAN
When Tulare County moves into the red tier, 7th through 12 graders will be able to return to the classroom with far less restrictions.
Porterville Unified School District superintendent Nate Nelson said the district was possibly looking at 7th through 12th graders in the district to return on March 22, but said that's not likely feasible. “I think it's probably not necessarily practical,” Nelson said. “We don't have a date set yet.”
March 29 is looking like a more realistic re-opening date for PUSD 7th through 12th graders. “I think right now we have a goal to get in before April,” Nelson said.
Nelson said the district is working on teachers and other staff on a plan to reopen its middle and high schools, noting Easter vacation for the district will be next week. He added the district is also working on sending out options to parents when it comes to reopening.
He added many logistics need to be worked out such as busing and meal service. There's also the issue of families with children who are elementary and high school age.
Child care becomes an issue as older students who have been staying home to watch their younger siblings could return to high school, Nelson said. “Those are the things we're really working on,” said Nelson about the logistics of reopening.