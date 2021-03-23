Tulare County is getting ready to enter into an agreement with Blue Shield when it comes to the Insurance company overseeing the state's vaccination program, but adjustments are still being made.
The Tulare County Board of Supervisors was set to approve a memorandum of understanding with Blue Shield as part of its consent calendar during its meeting on Tuesday. But during his weekly update on the status of COVID-19 in the county, Tulare County Health and Human Services Director Tim Lutz said adjustments still need to be made in the agreement.
Earlier this year the state contracted with Blue Shield to oversee the allocation of vaccines in California. A number of counties and other local health jurisdictions have signed agreements with Blue Shield to be their vaccine providers.
When it comes to Tulare County entering into the agreement with Blue Shield, Lutz said the county will provide its final recommendations on the agreement on March 29 for final approval of the contract.
Counties and local health jurisdictions have raised concerns about how Blue Shield has allocated vaccines, referring to some of the measures the company has taken as “problematic.” Lutz also used that word “problematic” when it comes to the “template” Blue Shield uses for allocating vaccines.
He said Tulare County has been effective in targeting specific groups when it comes to providing vaccines and that “we're very concerned” about losing local control of that effort when it comes to signing with Blue Shield.
Blue Shield has been allocating vaccines to local entities who provide the vaccine throughout the state, including Tulare County. But those local allocations may be cut off if counties don't sign on with Blue Shield.
Blue Shield states counties who don't sign on with the company may lose allocations to other health jurisdictions beginning in April. Lutz said about Blue Shield, they “draw a line in the sand” when it comes to that issue.
When it comes to the county's targeted effort, Lutz noted the vaccination rate in the state for what it considers its most disadvantaged areas is 19.4 percent. But in Tulare County that rate is 26.3 percent who have received at least one dose. “Our efforts I feel are continuing to pay off,” Lutz said.
And when it comes to targeting specific areas, Lutz said “we continue to expand.”
Lutz said mobile vaccination operations are being done in the county with one scheduled for Thursday in Terra Bella.
He added the effort to reach out to homebound seniors continues as the county will work to provide that group with the Johnson and Johnson vaccine which requires just one dose in a way that's similar to the Meals on Wheels program. He also said the county is partnering with Imperial Ambulance to provide vaccinations in Camp Nelson and Woodville.
Lutz said in Tuesday 93,331 Tulare County residents have received at least one dose of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, which require two doses, and the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
The vaccination effort has also progress in the state as it announced more than 15 million doses had been administered in California on Monday.
Those who are eligible for vaccines can register through the county at MyTurn.ca.gov or by calling 833-422-4255. For a list of other places who provide vaccines and how to register at those places visit https://covid19.tularecounty.ca.gov/covid-19-vaccine/