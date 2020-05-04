The Tulare County Clerk-Recorder will begin scheduling appointments today to resume receiving applications for marriage licenses.
No new marriage licenses have been issued by the Clerk-Recorder since March 19 when public service counters were closed in response to the coronavirus public health emergency. Anyone wishing to make an appointment can call the Clerk’s Office at (559) 636-5051 between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For the health and safety of applicants, social distancing guidelines will be enforced by the scheduling of appointments every 30 minutes. Applicants will also be asked to wait outside the building until they receive a call notifying them to proceed to the Clerk’s Office for their appointments.
The Clerk-Recorder is requesting all necessary forms and related documents be completed prior to each appointment in order to best facilitate the processing of applications and maintain a timely schedule. Applicants who arrive without the necessary paperwork or are late for appointments will have their appointments rescheduled. No appointments will be scheduled after 3 p.m.
Marriage license applications can be downloaded from the Clerk-Recorder’s website at tularecounty.ca.gov/…/index.c…/marriage-license-and-records/.
Only residents of Tulare County may apply for a marriage license from the Tulare County Clerk-Recorder. Applicants whose identification contains an address located outside Tulare County will be advised to apply for a marriage license in their counties of residence.
Due to the current closure of the public service counter at the county Treasurer’s Office, the Clerk-Recorder is requiring exact amounts for all cash payments. Other methods of payment include check, money order and all major credit cards.
The Office of the Clerk-Recorder is located at the Tulare County Courthouse, 221 S. Mooney Blvd., Room 105, Visalia.