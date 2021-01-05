The Tulare County Cattlewomen are offering scholarships based on academic achievement and leadership skills. Students must be planning to pursue an education in the agriculture industry with a livestock emphasis. Below are the requirements for applicants and a list of available scholarships.
To apply:
Students must be attending a college or junior college or have graduated from a high school in Tulare County to be eligible.
Undergraduate and Graduate Students are eligible to apply.
Students must major in an agriculture field with a livestock emphasis highly preferred. Applications must be postmarked by March 1. They can't be emailed or faxed.
Scholarships available are the $1,500 Marian Guthrie Memorial Scholarship; and three $1,000 scholarships awarded to students planning to major in the field of agriculture, preferably with a livestock emphasis.
The recipient of the scholarship will receive ½ of the scholarship when the scholarship committee receives verification of full-time, at least 12 units, fall semester enrollment at a college or university. The second ½ will be sent to the recipient when verification of full-time spring semester enrollment is received for the second semester
It's the recipient’s responsibility to contact the scholarship committee at Scholarship Committee, C/O Judie Church 18905 Road 216, Strathmore 93267 to receive a scholarship award by September 2021 for the fall semester, and no later than February 2022 for the spring semester. For more information call Church, 359-3586.