The Tulare County Cattlewomen are now offering scholarships based on academic achievement and leadership skills.
Students must be planning to pursue an education in the agriculture industry with a livestock emphasis. Students must be attending a college or junior college or have graduated from high school in Tulare County to be eligible. Undergraduate and graduate students are eligible.
Applications must be postmarked by March 1. Applications that aren't complete or incorrect won't be considered.
Scholarships being offered are the $1,500 Marian Guthrie Memorial Scholarship, the $1,000 Delores Fitterer Memorial Scholarship and two additional $1,000 scholarships for students majoring in an agricultural field, preferably with a livestock emphasis.
Scholarship recipients will receive ½ of the scholarship when the scholarship committee receives verification the student has completed at least 12 units during the fall semester. The other have of the scholarship will be given when the student completes at least 12 units during the spring semester.
It's the recipients responsibility to contact the scholarship committee at Scholarship Committee, C/O Judie Church, 18905, Road 216, Strathmore 93267 to receive their scholarship by the fall, 2022 semester and no later than February, 2023 for the spring semester.
It is the recipient’s responsibility to contact the scholarship committee at Scholarship Committee, C/O Judie Church 18905 Rd. 216, Strathmore, CA 93267 to receive his/her scholarship award by September 2022 for the fall semester, and no later than February 2023 for the spring semester.
Information on the scholarships have been sent to counseling and agricultural departments. Those who have questions need to contact the scholarship committee.