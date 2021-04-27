Strathmore High senior Carson Nuckols has been awarded a $1,000 scholarship from Tulare County Cattlewomen.
Nuckols was one of four students chosen to receive scholarships from Tulare County Cattlewomen. Nuckols will attend Texas Tech where he will major in crop production and animal science.
He's the son of Justin and Michelle Nuckols of Porterville. He's been activig in FFA, Porterville Junior Fair Board and showing swine.
Emma Coelho, a Tulare Western High School senior was awarded a $1,500 scholarship.She plans to attend either Texas A & M or Oklahoma State to study Ag Business and Meat Science. She's the daughter of Brian and Stacy Coelho of Tulare. She's been active in 4-H and FFA.
Serena Schotanus, a 2019 Central Valley Christian High School graduated was awarded a $1,000 scholarship. She has been attending Kansas State University and majoring in Animal Science with plans to obtain a Veterinary Degree.
She's the daughter of Myron and Jodi Schotanus of Tipton. She has been active in many organizations at Kansas State, including the Veterinary Voyagers, the Dairy Science Club, and the K-State Collegiate Cattlewomen.
Caitin Brown, a Central Valley Christian High School senior, was also awarded a $1,000 scholarship.
She will be attending either Dordt University or Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.
Her plans are to major in Animal Science. She's the daughter of Andrew and Amanda Brown of Orange Cove. She has been active in FFA, athletics and showing hogs.