Tulare County Cattlewomen have announced their 2022 scholarship winners.
Exeter High senior Sydney McNulty has won the $1,500 Marian Guthrie Memorial Scholarship. She plans to attend a 4 year university to study biology for a career in the medical field while continuing to work on her family's cattle ranch. She's the daughter of James and Jennifer McNulty of Exeter.
Harmony Magnet Academy senior Lucy Flynn has won the $1,000 Delores Fitterer Memorial Scholarship. She plans to pursue her education at the University of Wyoming in the field of business with a minor in animal science. She's the daughter of Matt and Karol Flynn of Ducor.
Serena Schotanus, a 2019 Central Valley Christian High School graduate, has been awarded a $1,000 scholarship. She has been attending Kansas State University and majoring in animal science with plans to obtain a veterinary degree. She's the daughter of Myron and Jodi Schotanus of Tipton.
Avery Coelho, a Tulare Western High senior, has also been awared a $1,000 scholarship.She's planning to attend Texas A & M or Colorado State to pursue an animal science degree. She's the daughter of Brian and Stacy Coelho of Tulare.
Exeter High senior Baylee Micari was awarded a $750 scholarship. She plansto attend Oklahoma State University and major in animal science and Ag business. She's the daughter of Larry and Beth Micari.