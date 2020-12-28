While state and federal officials work on just who will receive the COVID-19 vaccines and when Tulare County is making the same effort on the local level as well.
Tulare County Health and Human Services is asking county residents to sign up to be informed when a vaccine will be available for them. The vaccine interest form can be filled out here
Tulare County health officials state filling out the form will help health officials develop a plan on how to distribute a vaccines as more doses of the vaccine become available.
Those who fill out the form will receive updates and alerts on when a vaccine would become available.
While health officials described the availability of the vaccine as “very limited” right now they added they still want to be ready for more vaccines to be administered when they become available.
The survey is optional and asks for one’s name, email address and phone number. Updates and alerts can be received by text.
The survey also asks for information on one’s occupation as far as if they are someone providing direct care to patients, a frontline essential worker or other type of essential worker.
The survey also asks those about their age and health risks. All this information helps determine when someone would be eligible to receive a vaccine.
Right now health care providers who provide direct care to COVID-19 patients are first in line to receive a vaccine.
Two different vaccines, Pfizer and Moderna are available on a limited basis. Both vaccines require two doses for each individual.
It’s hoped Johnson and Johnson will come out with a vaccine that requires only one dose as soon as January.
It’s also hopes the next group of individuals that include frontline essential workers such as farm workers, teachers and those 75 and older with more high risk medical conditions can receive vaccines as soon as mid-January.