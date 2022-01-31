Tuesday's Porterville City Council meeting will be conducted by zoon/livestream only as the public won't be allowed to attend tonight's meeting.
During the COVID pandemic the council has conducted meetings remotely. But from last June until the last meeting on January 18, the council has conducted public meetings.
At the top of the agenda for tonight's meeting, it states “The City of Porterville City Council will hold a Regular Meeting on February 1, 2022 via zoom/livestream only. No physical meeting address will be provided and said meeting will be conducted remotely.”
Assembly Bill 361 allows for meetings to be held remotely and also for council members to not attend but to participate remotely “in an effort to protect public health and slow the rate of transmission of COVID-19.”
On its agenda the city states “the City of Porterville is allowing for and encouraging electronic participation in City Council meetings.”
The agenda also stated “Until further notice, Porterville City Council Meetings will be live streamed on YouTube. The link to watch the meeting on YouTube is: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5KuhSrNMNL9nwHJVtnJvvA
The meeting is also available through Zoom. The following link can be used to join the webinar: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85308923266?pwd=VUIwV2grZGhMVFArSzhFQXIxUllCdz09
The webinar ID is 853 0892 3266. The passcode is 084966.
Those can also participate in the Zoom meeting by calling 1-669-900-6833.
The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. with oral communications. The council will then go into closed session with the open session scheduled to resume at 6:30 p.m. at which time oral communications will be taken again.
In the past the option to email comments to the council was provided when meetings were held remotely by that option is no longer being provided. Those who wish to speak during oral communications must participate in the meeting on Zoom.
Porterville City Hall remain open during business hours. All those who come to city hall are required to wear a mask.