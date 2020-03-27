The Tucoemas Federal Credit Union Branch at 1389 West Henderson in the Porterville Marketplace will open on Monday by appointment only for limited transactions.
To make an appointment, call or text 737-5777. The hours will be 9 a.m. To 4:40 p.m. Monday through Friday. No appointments will be taken after 4:40 p.m. The branch will also be closed from 1 to 2 p.m.
Drive-thru services at the Whitendale branch in Visalia remain open on Saturdays from 8 a.m. To 5 p.m. For more information visit tucoemas.org.