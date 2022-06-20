Around 7:30 am on June 19, TCSO Deputies were called to the 21600 Block of Ave 242 in Tonyville for a 47-year-old man who was not breathing. When Deputies arrived, they learned the man had been in a physical fight when he became unconscious.
He was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead. One person has been detained.
Homicide Detectives are on scene investigating.
Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218, or send anonymous information by sending a text or email to TCSO@tipnow.com or call 1-800-TIPNOW.