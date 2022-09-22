The Truth Act Forum will be held as part of the Tulare County Board of Supervisors regular meeting at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, September 27.
The meeting will be held at the board's temporary chambers, 2500 W. Burrell Avenue in Visalia.
The forum is being held as required by Government Code section 7283.1 to receive public comment regarding federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement, ICE, access to individuals for civil immigration enforcement that was given by county law enforcement departments in 2021. Government Code section 7283.1 directs a local governing body to hold the community forum. The supervisors and the County Administrative Officer have no authority to direct law enforcement activities.
Written public comments can be sent via email to clerkoftheboard@tularecounty.ca.gov or via mail to the Board of Supervisors, c/o Chief Clerk, 2800 W. Burrel Ave., Visalia 93291. Public comments may be shared with departments. The supervisors, nor the County Administrative Officer have jurisdiction over the law enforcement actions of these departments.
In compliance with the TRUTH Act, 30-day notice in a local newspaper was posted for a public forum to be held by the supervisors on September 27 at 10:30 a.m. The notice was posted on August 24.