The Burton School District has been named as a Capturing Kids’ Hearts National Showcase School District for the 2019-2020 school year.
Every school in the district was named as a Capturing Kids’ Hearts National Showcase School: Burton Elementary, Burton Middle School, Jim Maples Academy, Oak Grove Elementary, Summit Charter Academy Lombard, Summit Charter Collegiate Academy, Summit Charter Intermediate Academy and William R. Buckley School.
There were only six districts in the nation to be named as a Capturing Kids’ Hearts National Showcase District. “To be among them is truly exceptional,” state the Flippen Group, which presented the award.
The Flippen Group is an organization founded by Flip Flippen, a New York Times best-selling author, psychotherapist and nationally-recognized speaker.
The organization looks to provide expert coaching and training that’s resource based to school districts, Fortune 500 companies, governments, sports teams, and non-profit groups.
Capturing Kids Hearts is an immersive program for teachers, staff and administrators to develop the following:
Build meaningful, productive relationships with every student and every colleague.
Use a model of teaching to create a safe, effective environment for learning.
Develop high-performing classrooms using team-building skills and a social contract.
And how to deal with conflict, negative behavior, and disrespect issues.
Capturing Kids Hearts is a multi-year process.
The organization stated in Burton receiving the award, district leaders model and implement the Capturing Kids Hearts processes with consistency. “We believe this has been this has been one of the keys to success in your district,” the organization stated.
Capturing Kids Hearts campuses across the country were considered for this award based on the following criteria: 1) nomination based on observation by Flippen Group personnel; 2) level of staff implementation of Capturing Kids’ Hearts processes as measured by online surveys; 3) perceived climate and culture of the campus as measured by staff surveys; and 4) a student survey to measure their attitude and connectedness to school.
The team reviewed all accumulated data to determine which campuses met the criteria for Capturing Kids’ Hearts National Showcase Schools awards. Every school in the district received this achievement, making Burton a Capturing Kids’ Hearts National Showcase School District.
The other five school districts to be honored are Gateway Community Charters in California, Payson Unified School District in Arizona, Royse City Independent School District in Texas, Splendora Independent School District in Texas and Valley Lindo School District in California.
“We congratulate all district and campus leaders who have helped to make these recognitions a reality,” the organization stated.” Through these National Showcase Schools awards, Flippen Group celebrates all the districts that go the extra mile each day to build an environment where students and staff feel safe and connected.”