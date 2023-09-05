There are a number of notions that have become so embedded in the American psyche that they’re accepted as facts, without ever questioning whether they are true. But they’re not. In many cases, those notions are the result of propaganda sponsored by vested interests.
It started out with Adam Smith’s seminal work “Wealth of Nations,” published in 1776, in which Smith asserted the kernel of the notion of a “free market” that was guided by an “invisible hand” to make the best decision in almost every case. He was careful to mention that certain “public goods,” like medical care, were exceptions to the normal mechanisms that lead to good decisions in a free market.
In 1977, George Stigler, an economist from the University of Chicago, published an edited version of Smith’s magnum opus. The University of Chicago was designated by the Republican Party as the intellectual home of the conservative viewpoint, and served as a clearing house for right-wing propaganda. (Milton Friedman, the intellectual leader of the Chicago School, was a frequent speaker at right-wing events.) In his revised version, Stigler excluded the discussion of public goods found in Smith’s original work. Conditions under which the free market would NOT make the best decision were deliberately excluded.
In the 1940s, the National Association of Manufacturers spent millions of dollars trying to convince the American people that the Great Depression was caused, not by Big Business, but by Big Government. They spread this myth to weaken Americans’ confidence in government institutions that reined in abusive business practices and protected ordinary citizens.
Thus was born the school of market fundamentalism, an ideological swamp in which a series of unsupported opinions were sold as a cogent economic theory. When Ronald Reagan said “I've always felt the nine most terrifying words in the English language are: I'm from the Government, and I'm here to help,” he was echoing the Chicago School’s talking points. Government, stated Reagan, is not the solution; it’s the problem. And yet for many of our most pressing social issues, it’s the ONLY solution.
Why demand such a drastic reduction in government expenditures? Follow the money. If government does less, it doesn’t need to collect taxes. Get rid of the major expenses that takes pay for – Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, AFDC (Aid to Families with Dependent Children), military aid to allies, disaster relief, and many others – and you don’t need to collect taxes. The fact that what America has stood for over the last two and a half centuries will disappear is unimportant. And Republicans are not the only ones who want a smaller and weaker American government: It’s also precisely what Vladimir Putin wants.
The idea that we have too many regulations is a corollary. It’s usually true that government regulations increase the cost of the products and services that we buy. But those regulations protect people like US from people like THEM. Businesses aren’t concerned that they will have to spend more than their competitors in order to comply with regulations; all businesses are subject to the same rules. What they’re afraid of is that spending money to comply with regulations will increase the price of their product to such a degree that consumers will decide that it’s not worth the price. But that’s how it’s SUPPOSED to work.
Economics refers to deleterious effects of economic activity as “externalities.” Adding the cost of remediating externalities (for example, adding the cost of countering the effects of pollution to the price of gasoline) to the price of a product is precisely what SHOULD happen, so that the “free market” can allow consumers to decide that burning gasoline in their car engine is a bad decision. Withholding that information, in fact, prevents the correct economic choice from being made. But oil companies care only about profits, not about correct decisions on the part of consumers. Winning is everything. The truth is expendable.
The notion that we think that our laws regarding the use of recreational drugs are succeeding is ridiculous. As of 2019, 24% of prisoners were incarcerated for offences related to recreational drug use or sale (https://www.pewtrusts.org/en/research-and-analysis/issue-briefs/2022/02/drug-arrests-stayed-high-even-as-imprisonment-fell-from-2009-to-2019). Many, if not most, of these people will return to using drugs when they get out of prison. If the free market were to be expanded to include these drugs, and if government pharmacies provided them free of charge in non-lethal doses, we wouldn’t have to spend, on average, $36,000 per year per inmate to warehouse drug users. Would some fatal overdoses occur? Probably. But we can either punish the people who use drugs, or we can punish taxpayers.
We like to believe that we have a functioning democracy in this country – that our implementation of representative democracy actually reflects the view of the majority of voters. But the evidence is to the contrary. Efforts to prohibit abortion under any circumstances are being promoted by the Republican Party in most states. However, only 13% of Americans support this notion (https://news.gallup.com/poll/321143/americans-stand-abortion.aspx). And there are many other examples. In fact, the 535 surrogates for American voters are under innumerable pressures NOT to do what the majority of voters want, and Republican efforts to suppress democracy threaten to worsen the situation. Lobbyists, campaign financing regulations, the Citizens United decision, and many other forces ensure that democracy is frequently subverted. And that likely will get worse in the future. Voters count on democracy to implement what the majority wants, but it often doesn’t.
If voters are not informed, they will believe things that aren’t true, and their votes will make our situation worse. One Republican candidate for the Presidency says that voters up to the age of 25 should be required to pass a civics test similar to the one that immigrants have to take before they’re allowed to vote. Why not extend that to ALL voters, and include questions to determine whether or not their decisions are based on lies? And while we’re at it, why not demand that elected representatives’ votes reflect what their constituents actually want?