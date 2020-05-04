A temporary restraining order to reopen Orange County beaches was denied by a California Superior Court judge on Friday.
The Center for American Liberty in coordination with the Dhillon Law Group sought the temporary restraining order to stop Governor Gavin Newsom’s directive for Orange County’s beaches to remain closed. The TRO would have allowed the Orange County beaches to be open for the time being.
The Center for American Liberty with the Dhillon Law Group filed an emergency petition for writ Friday morning seeking to reopen Orange County’s beaches. The writ was filled on behalf of Joseph Muller, Laura Ferguson and Gregory Raths.
“On behalf of our clients, citizens of Orange County, we are disappointed that the Court did not issue a writ today, but pleased that he ordered the government to respond in writing by Wednesday as to why the beaches should be shut in Orange County by unilateral decree of the Governor,” said Chief Executive Officer of the Center for American Liberty, Harmeet K. Dhillon. “Governor Newsom’s off-the-cuff, solo rule making based on misleading press reports does not meet the constitutional standards of strict scrutiny safeguarding the rights of Californians — the rights to assembly, travel, liberty, and access to our beaches under the California Constitution. We look forward to hearing the governor defend this indefensible order in court.”
The judge ordered the government to show cause and must do so by noon Wednesday, May 6. The Center for American Liberty then has until noon Friday, May 8 to respond to the government. There will then be a second hearing on Monday, May 11 at 2 p.m.
The writ argues Newsom doesn’t have the power close Orange County’s beaches, and is prohibited by the Constitutions of California and The United States from infringing the rights to beach/waterway access and liberty guaranteed by the California Constitution, and the rights to equal protection, due process, travel, and assembly under the U.S. Constitution.