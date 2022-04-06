Trinity Lutheran Church will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony to dedicate its new little library on Sunday, April 10 at noon.
Taking part will be Trinity Pastor Jodi Golden-Lund, Trinity Little Library Coordinator Anne Marie Wagstaff and a representative of Porterville Little Library Junctions.
The little library is located near the corner of Henderson and Indiana Avenues. It honors the memory of Porterville Fire Captain Ray Figueroa and Firefighter Patrick Jones, who were killed in the February 18, 2020 fire that destroyed the Porterville Public Library.
During the ceremony, Trinity Member Juanita Baldwin will read a poem she wrote about the fire. It laments the loss of the library and what it meant to the citizens of Porterville. It also praises the valor and sacrifice of Figueroa and Jones. It's titled, “4:14,” which represents when the fire began at 4:14 p.m. February 18, 2020.
Trinity’s new library will be stocked with books for adults and children, along with devotional materials. Trinity has the distinction of being the first church in Porterville to have a library junction. It's part of the Porterville Little Library Junction’s effort.
Members of the community are invited to attend the little library dedication. For information about the event and all of the church’s activities, call 784-4202 or visit tlcporterville.org.