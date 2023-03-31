Trinity Lutheran Church extends an invitation to join in the celebration of Holy Week. It begins with services on Palm Sunday, April 2 at 10:30 a.m., followed by Maudy Thursday, April 6 at 6 p.m., Good Friday, April 7 at 6 p.m., and Easter Sunday, April 9 at 10:30 a.m.
Trinity Pastor Jodi Golden- Lund said, “The week commences with the triumphant entry of Jesus into Jerusalem and being greeted by people waving palm branches,” referring to Palm Sunday. “It also is a reminder of our welcoming Jesus into our hearts and our willingness to follow Him.
“Maundy Thursday is a commemoration of the Last Supper when Jesus washed the feet of His disciples and gave them the commandment to 'love one another.' Good Friday commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus. It is called Good Friday because it led to the Resurrection of Jesus and his victory over death and sin. Easter Sunday is the celebration of His Resurrection. We hope members of the community will join us as we recognize and celebrate Easter.”
Information about Easter Week and all of Trinity’s programs is available at tlc-porterville.org. or by calling 559-784-4202. The church is located at 764 West Henderson Avenue, Porterville.