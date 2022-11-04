Trinity-Presbyterian Holiday Bazaar next Saturday
SPECIAL TO THE RECORDER
Trinity Lutheran Church, in conjunction with Foothill Presbyterian Church, will hold its 37th annual Holiday Bazaar Saturday, Nov. 12 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 764 West Henderson Avenue.
Featured at the bazaar will be handmade craft items for sale, a huge white elephant display and a drawing for a large quilt, Christmas decoration and gift baskets. The78X80-inch quilt titled “Patriotic Stars,” was quilted by Sheri Cates and donated by Rose Johnson.
The Christmas decorations were made by Loretta Rockholt and also donated by Johnson. The three gift baskets contain a variety of items and were donated by Trinity members. In addition, the bazaar will again include its popular homemade soup and pie lunch for $7.
David Hensley, bazaar coordinator, said, “We are again pleased to hold this annual bazaar. In the past 37 years, Trinity has donated more than $147,000 to aid community groups. All proceeds from this year’s event will go to local charities.
“We hope members of the community will join us in this worthy activity. Besides, it’s a lot of fun and there are some great bargains.”
Information about the upcoming bazaar and all of Trinity’s ministries is available at www.tlcporterville.org. or by calling 784-4204.