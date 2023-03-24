Muriel Josten, Trinity Lutheran Church council president, will present a monologue about John 11 on Sunday, March 26 during Trinity’s 10:30 a.m. service.
It was written by Michelle Pitman and is titled “Ophelia and the Alive Again Feast.” It presents a touching and humorous look at the events leading up the death of Lazarus and his resurrection.
According to Josten, the story is told through the eyes of Ophelia from Ophelia’s Kitchen, which she claims is the best little catering service in Galilee. She describes a little of the life of Lazarus, his illness, death and the miraculous efforts of Jesus in raising him from the dead. She also covers the involvement of Mary and Martha.
Josten said the author uses entertaining dialogue throughout the story. Ophelia concludes by saying, “So, here I am frantically trying to get this meal together from whatever bones I have on hand for all those people, the disciples, the Master, Mary and Martha, and especially Lazarus. We are having a celebration feast. Lazarus our — my friend — is alive again and it’s just too fantastic for words. Everything dead is alive again. Well, except for the lamb in this stew I suppose.”
Josten said she chose to present this monologue because “Sometimes, it’s fun to change things a little and present a Gospel lesson from a different point of view. I hope everyone will find it entertaining and meaningful.”
The public is cordially invited to attend the special service. Information about the service and all of Trinity’s programs is available at tlc-porterville.org. or by calling 784-4202. The church is located at 764 West Henderson Avenue, Porterville.