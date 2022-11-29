Trinity Lutheran Church is celebrating Advent with special videos and a service. Advent is a Christian season of preparation for the birth of Christ.
Trinity will present a series of Advent videos from November 30 to December 14 featuring three church members. They will give readings from the Book of Isaiah.
On Wednesday, November 30, Carol Bentz will read from Isaiah Chapter 2. On December 7, Susan Firestone will read Isaiah 11-1-10. On December 14, Andy Buzzelli will read Isaiah 35:1-10.
Each will present their reflections on the Scriptures. The videos will be shown each day on Facebook and YouTube.
On Dec. 21, Trinity will hold an in-person “Blue Christmas” service at 5 p.m. It's a dark day in the Advent season marking the longest night of the year.
Trinity Pastor Jodi Golden-Lund said,”It also recognizes the loss and loneliness that are often felt during the holidays as we deal with death or disease But, we must remember that we are not alone. God is always with us as we move to hope.”
Information about the Advent programs and all of Trinity’s ministries is available at www.tlcporterville.org. or by calling 784-4204