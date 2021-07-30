An agreement between the City of Porterville and the Tule River Tribe to form the Porterville Area Development Authority has been proposed.
The authority would oversee more than $25 million in water treatment projects that are being developed as part of the construction of the relocated, new Eagle Mountain Casino near the Porterville Municipal Airport. In addition the authority would also oversee the transportation needs of the new casino.
The agreement continues to call for the City of Porterville to finance the two major water treatment projects and for the Tule River Tribe to reimburse the city for its share of the cost of one of the projects.
The Porterville City Council will consider the formation of the authority and the agreement at its meeting at 6:30 p.m.. Tuesday.
The City of Porterville and the Tule River Tribe entered into a Memorandum of Understanding for the development of 40 acres owned by the Tribe for the relocated casino near the airport. The final environmental impact statement required improvements to the city's water, wastewater and storm drain systems.
The two projects are a tertiary water treatment plant and a storm drain retention and groundwater recharge basin. Along with serving the water needs of the casino, other benefits of the projects were identified, including providing recycled water for the irrigation of the Porterville Sports Complex.
City staff and the city council's ad hoc committee have recommended a Joint Powers Authority be formed to assist with the financing, operation and maintenance of the needed projects.
The agreement between the city and the Tribe calls for the city to pay for two-thirds of the cost of the tertiary water plant and for the Tribe to pay for one-third. The authority overseeing the projects would have three members from the city appointed by the city council and two members from the Tribe appointed by the Tule River Tribal Council.
Porterville City Manager John Lollis and Tribal Council Chair William Garfield may also serve as ex officio, non-voting members of the authority.
“Subsequent to the Council's approval of the JPA Agreement, due to financial constraints experienced by the Tribe as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it was determined that the City would become the financier of the off-reservation water and wastewater improvements and replacements, including the Tertiary Wastewater System,” the city staff reported.
In January 2021, the city completed the issuance of $30 million in financing to fund the tertiary water treatment plant and the storm drain retention basin. The financing came from the city council approving $36 million in Certificates of Participation for the city's water treatment needs.
The authority would also have authority to pursue funding for the development of comprehensive transportation improvements for the west Porterville area near the casino, including the Porterville Municipal Airport area.
The revised agreement also covers the reimbursement of costs to the city by the Tribe. “The Agreement provides that the City will advance the costs of the improvements, and the Tribe will reimburse the City for its respective share.”
The city will pay for two-thirds of the cost for the tertiary wastewater plant and the Tribe will pay for one-third while the city will pay for the full cost of the new retention basin. The Tribe will reimburse the city over a 10-year period.
The tertiary wastewater plant is estimated to cost $17 million and will be located adjacent to the Porterville Sports Complex. The estimated cost of the retention basin is $10 million.