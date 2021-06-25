The Tribal Council of the Tule River Indian Reservation recognized employees who have been with Eagle Mountain Casino during its entire 25 years on Thursday.
All month long, Eagle Mountain Casino has been celebrating its 25th annivesary as the casino opened in June, 1996.
More than 100 employees attended the event held at Eagle Mountain Casino and were treated to a catered lunch by Juicy Burger, a local favorite in Porterville. Throughout the anniversary celebration employees have been entered into an ongoing drawing to win prizes, including HDTVs, Beats headphones and Bluetooth speakers.
Eagle Mountain Matthew Mingrone, Tribal Council Chairman Willie Garfield and Vice Chairman Neil Peyron spoke at the event, detailing the importance of the work Eagle Mountain Casino workers do and how greatly they're appreciated.
“At Eagle Mountain Casino, team members are appreciated, and we want to make sure they know how valued they are. They are a big part of why Eagle Mountain is known as The People’s Casino and recognized as the place guests enjoy because of how great our guest experience is,” Mingrone said.
Eight employees who are still with the casino since day one were honored from different departments. Theses honored employees received a commemorative clock and a certificate to honor the work tthey have done over the years and their commitment to the casino and Tule River Tribe.
“It’s been a fun ride these first 25 years, and I’m looking forward to the next 25 years with this great team. I look forward to helping the Casino grow in the new property,” said Dennis Hunter, Director of Casino Operations and one of the eight employees who was honored on Thursday.
“The hard work of our team has provided for this community and for our people, I want to thank everyone for hanging in there through the tough times,” said Garfield said.
“The Council sees all the hard work that the team has put in, and on behalf of my family and our tribe, we appreciate everything you do for Eagle Mountain Casinom,” added Peyron.
The relocated casino is currently under construction near the Porterville Municipal Airport and is scheduled to open in the fall, 2022.