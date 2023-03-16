On Thursday, the Tule River Tribal Council lifted its Shelter in Place Order for residents living at the Tule River Indian Reservation who can safely leave their homes and can safely leave the reservation.
In its resolution stating it was lifting the Shelter in Place Order the Tribal Council stated it was doing so so residents “can purchase their essential needs for their residence and return back home to the Tule River Indian Reservation as soon as possible. The resolution also states the lifting of the order to allow those to go to and from work, school and appointments.