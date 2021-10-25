A trial date has been scheduled for two teenage boys accused of setting the February 18, 2020 fire that destroyed the Porterville Public Library and killed two Porterville firefighters.
The trial is set to begin at 1:30 p.m. October 25 in Department C at the juvenile facility. The date was set during a hearing held on Wednesday in which a readiness conference and motions were scheduled to be held and dates for the trial were set.
In a hearing in February, the teens were released from having to wear a monitor to the objection of the Tulare County District Attorney's office.
The teens remain under home supervision. The decision to release the teens to home supervision was made last year.
The two teens are accused of setting the February 18, 2020 fire that led to the deaths of Porterville Firefighters Captain Raymond Figueroa and Patrick Jones.