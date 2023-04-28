Tule River Parkway Association president Cathy Capone shows Strathmore Middle School California Corps students how to plant a tree during an Arbor Day ceremony on Friday. The students, who also presented the colors for the ceremony, helped plant four oak trees as part of the ceremony. Thanks to a grant obtained by Capone for the TRPA about 30 trees are being planted this weekend with the rest of the trees being planted this morning. The trees are being planted along the Tule River Parkway trail west of Boot Barn near Highway 190. As part of the ceremony City of Porterville Parks and Leisure Services Donnie Moore talked about how the city has been a Tree USA City for 30 years. He stated among the requirements to be a Tree USA City is to spend at least $2 per capita on trees and that the city spends $4 per capita on trees. Mayor Martha A. Flores also presented a proclamation to Capone declaring Friday Arbor Day in the city and Brandon Herreman from Congressman David Valadeo's office gave certificates of recognition to Sequoia Family Medical Center, TRPA and the city of Porterville for their effort in planting trees.
Tree City USA: City holds Arbor Day ceremony
