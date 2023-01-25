Despite receiving nearly 100 valid protests, the Tulare County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to increase the wastewater service fees in the community of Traver during a public hearing on Tuesday morning at their regular meeting. The rates, which haven't been raised in nearly 10 years, will now roughly double over a five year period.
On Tuesday, Tulare County Resource Management Agency Chief Engineer Ross Miller explained the rate increase would cover the current wastewater system deficits and needed system upgrades.
Miller stated the current rate for standard dwellings in Traver is $38.50 per month, and industrial rates, which includes Traver School, are $364.50 per month.
After conducting a rate study, Miller and his team determined the rates would need to be increased to $58.01 per month for standard dwellings and set an industrial rate of $579.31 per month.
The study also determined the rates would need to be increased by roughly two percent annually for a five year period after the initial increase. This figure was determined by taking one and a half percent of the community's median annual household income and dividing it by 12.
Miller informed the board a community meeting was held, a notice of the intent to increase the fees was published twice in the local newspaper, and flyers were mailed out to those who would be affected by the increase.
"This is only the neighborhood on the east side of the train tracks in Traver," said Miller. "This does not extend to the business corridor off State Route 99."
When the board began their discussion on the matter, Supervisor Eddie Valero was the first to speak.
"Obviously we hate to do this," said Valero. "This is not something that we do lightly but because of the fact that we don't want to encumber any additional costs on the county's behalf, these are some of the measures we need to take in order to keep our systems running."
Supervisor Pete Vander Poel was in agreement with Valero. Vander Poel stated the increase was much needed in order to implement the necessary changes needed to the infrastructure and water service system.
Ferline Acosta was the only member of the public to approach the board when the hearing opened for public comment. But Acosta said she spoke for the community of Traver and was an active participant in helping to collect signatures in protest of the increase.
Acosta said Traver was an underserved community and most of the population is on a fixed or low income. She pleaded that the board take their community into consideration when making their decision.
When public comment was closed, the county clerk informed the board 117 protests had been received, 93 of which were valid. In order for the item to be dropped from board consideration, 104 valid protests were needed.
"This is not an easy vote," said Vander Poel. "I hate to increase costs on any citizen, especially during a time when things are so expensive in life no matter where you live. It's very difficult to do this."
However, Vander Poel was insistent the increase was needed for the community to grow and so the county can stay in contention for future grant applications.
Vander Poel moved for the approval of the rate increase.
Before seconding the motion, Vice Chair Supervisor Larry Micari echoed Vander Poel's comments.
"The lack of infrastructure on water and septic systems is one of the biggest reasons we can't grow," said Micari. "It impedes our ability to provide housing for our constituents and communities."
The rate increase was unanimously approved and will take effect March 1, 2023.
In other board matters, Valero, who serves the community of Goshen in his district, commented on the recent massacre.
"I want to speak on the recent tragic incident in Goshen," said Valero. "These senseless acts of violence, especially with infants, children and young adults, have no place in our communities. Let us continue to pray for those impacted, lift up the Goshen community and work towards peace."
The communities of Alpaugh, Orosi as Dinuba will receive major infrastructure improvements to their libraries after the board approved accepting California State Library Building Forward Library Infrastructure Grants. County Librarian Darla Wegener stated the county would apply again during the second round to help fund a new library in Springville.
The next Tulare County Board of Supervisors meeting is set for January 31 beginning at 9 a.m.