The trains at the Porterville Historical Museum won't be running as scheduled this holiday season, but they will run eventually.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Porterville Historical Museum has been closed for sometime now. So another one of Porterville's annual Christmas traditions, the museum's Toy and Train Show, won't be held during the holiday season.
But the museum stated the trains will be featured once the COVID-19 pandemic passes. “Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, along with the Federal and State guidelines, the museum is currently closed. Due to this closure, we are not having our annual Toy and Train show,” the museum stated on its Facebook page.
“Not to worry though, the trains are on standby and will be going once COVID-19 is over. All of us at the Porterville Historical Museum look forward to the day we can open again and welcome the community to view and learn about the wonderful and exciting past of Porterville.”
The 35th annual Toy and Train Show, billed as the best Toy and Train Show in Tulare County, was held last year. The idea of running trains at the museum begain in the early 1980s when the Underwater Train Society erected the first display with operating layouts.
Under the leadership of Dr. Don Stover, the museum's toy and train show has grown in the the premier display of operating model trains in Tulare County — and beyond Tulare County. And there has always been additions to the display year after year.