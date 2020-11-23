A train derailment temporarily just north of Goshen closed Highway 99 in both directions on Monday.
The train derailment caused a hazardous material spill. The derailment too place near Betty Drive around 6:45 a.m. Traffic was diverted from Highway 99 to alternate routes. Highway 99 was closed in both directions between Avenue 384 and Betty Drive.
It was believed hydrocloric acid and butane were among the chemicals spilled. The Tulare County Fire Department reported it didn't appear butane tanks were leaking.
Southbound Highway 99 was scheduled to reopen at 4:45 p.m. with one northbound lane scheduled to reopen shortly after. The incident was a seven-car train derailment.
Tulare County Fire Department around 10:45 a.m. reported that the butane tanks did not appear to be leaking and that hazmat teams, including one from the Fresno Fire Department, were on the scene and accessing damage.
The Tulare County Sheriff's Office, the Tulare County Fire Department, California Highway Patrol, Visalia Fire Department and Hazmat teams were on scene.
There were no injuries reported. Late Monday afternoon, Union Pacific Railroad took charge of the investigation.
Anyone who was evacuated as a result of the derailment were also allowed to return home. Union Pacific Railroad was being assisted by the Tulare County Sheriff's Office and multiple agencies from across the state in its investigation.