A traffic stop led to the arrest of two people on drug charges.
Carolea Adina Paiste, 50, and Ray Augustine Rodriguez, 45, both of Porterville were arrested.
At about 7 p.m. Friday, Porterville Police detectives initiated a traffic stop of a vehicle on Murry Street north of Morton Avenue, for a traffic violation. Paiste was contacted as the driver of the vehicle and found to be displaying signs and symptoms of being under the influence of a controlled substance.
Detectives administered field sobriety tests and determined she was under the influence. A search of the vehicle and Paiste’s purse, yielded approximately 20 grams of methamphetamine in several different packages and several used glass pipes. Detectives also contacted the passenger, Rodriguez, who was found to have five confirmed misdemeanor warrants for his arrest.
Paiste was arrested for Driving Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Methamphetamine for Sales, Transportation of Methamphetamine for Sales and for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. She was booked at the South County Detention Facility.
Rodriguez was arrested for the confirmed warrants. He was booked at the South County Detention Facility.