A Porterville resident accused of possessing 5.2 pounds of methamphetamine has been arrested.
Yessenia Elizaldi, 29, was arrested.
At about 2 p.m. Thursday a Porterville Police Officer conducted a traffic stop in the 1500 Block of West Date Avenue for multiple Vehicle Code violations. The Officer contacted the driver, Elizalde, whose license was suspended.
Elizalde was determined to be on active Post Release Community Supervision and subject to search. Officers conducted a search of the vehicle and located 5.2 grams of methamphetamine.
Officers then searched Elizalde’s residence, pursuant to the terms of her supervised release, and located drug paraphernalia and stolen mail. Officers also located photocopies of credit cards; identification cards; Social Security Cards; and numerous other forms of personal identifying information for other people.
Elizalde was arrested and booked at the South County Detention Facility. She’s being held in lieu of $50,000 bail.